Veterans Day: Programs scheduled across the area

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Day came to be at the conclusion of World War I, “when an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. For that reason, Nov. 11, 1918, is generally regarded as the end of “the war to end all wars.”

But it wasn’t until November 1919, that President Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day with the following words: “To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations …”

Congress officially recognized the end of World War I when it passed a concurrent resolution on June 4, 1926.

“Act 52 Stat. 351; 5 U. S. Code, Sec. 87a approved May 13, 1938, made the 11th of November in each year a legal holiday — a day to be dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be thereafter celebrated and known as “Armistice Day.’”

It was with the approval of Public Law 380 on June 1, 1954, that Nov. 11 became the day to honor American veterans of all wars.

But it wasn’t until later in 1954 — Oct. 8, to be exact — that President Dwight D. Eisenhower issued the first “Veterans Day Proclamation.”

Now known universally across the country as Veterans Day, New Richmond area communities and residents across St. Croix County will once again come together to honor those who have served and are serving.

The following programs have been scheduled ...

Nov. 11

Veterans Day Program, at New Richmond Middle School. The event kicks off at 8 a.m. in the middle school gym. All guests are welcome to view the Veterans Museum the eighth grade built, as well as visit the War Rooms where veterans will share their stories.

Veterans Day ceremonies, at Somerset Elementary School (625 Sunrise Dr.) from 9:30-10 a.m. Somerset American Legion Post 111 will attend. The student council will lead the Pledge of Allegiance and a Veterans Day Reflection and Facts presentation. Third-graders will sing “The Star Spangled Banner.” A ceremony will also take place at the high school from 8-8:30 a.m. and the middle school from 8:45 to 9:15 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Veterans Day program, at St. Croix Central Elementary School in Roberts. The ceremony starts at 9:30 a.m. in the large gym on the lower level. The public is welcome to attend. Students will sing patriotic songs.

Veterans Day Ceremony at the St. Croix County Government Center in Hudson. The program starts at 11 a.m. and includes musical selections performed by the Hudson High School Band. Master of Ceremonies will be John Helgeson. Guest Speaker will be Sally Toomey, Retired Army journalist. The Veterans Memorial Honor Guard, composed of members for VFW Post 2115 and Otis H. King American Legion Post 50, will provide military honors in tribute to deceased veterans. The event is open to the public.

Veterans Day ceremony, at the New Richmond American Legion Post 80. The American Legion ceremony begins at 11 a.m. and will include guest speakers and a rifle salute. A lunch will be served following the ceremony.

Veterans Day program, at the St. Croix Central Middle School. The program will start at 1:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room.

Nov. 12