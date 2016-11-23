They will pick the top homes as winners of the competition.

The annual lighting contest is designed to encourage more lighting of homes to beautify the city during the holiday season. Judging is done by considering the amount of work needed to make an attractive display, originality, creative message and keeping with the Christmas message.

Winners from last year, unless the display has changed, will not be eligible to win.

Only homes within the city limits of New Richmond are eligible for judging.

A serious effort will be made to visit all of the neighborhoods on judging night.

To prevent the possibility of missing a display, call Jeff at 612-720-5212 to leave a message with a name and address for a nominated display.

New Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce gift certificates will be awarded to first place ($150), second place ($100), third place ($75) and fourth place ($50).