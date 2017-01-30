Celebrate Laura Ingalls Wilder’s 150th birthday

The festivities will be held both at the Laura Ingalls Wilder Wayside cabin at the author’s birth site and the Laura Ingalls Wilder Society’s museum (306 Third St., Pepin).

The museum will be open from noon to 4 p.m. with food, birthday cake and a performance on the antique reed organ.

At the wayside on County Road CC there will be a fire in the fireplace and some cold weather activities at 1 p.m. Hot cider and gingerbread will be served.

Laura Ingalls Wilder was born Feb. 7, 1867, at the site of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Wayside in rural Pepin (N3228 County Road CC, Stockholm, seven miles north of Pepin).

The events in her first published book, Little House in the Big Woods, describe the life they lived as pioneers in the Pepin area. The chapter, “Going to Town,” tells some of her memories of the Village of Pepin.

Always on the move, the family spent 1869 and 1870 migrating to Kansas and then back to the cabin in Pepin. They stayed in the cabin at the wayside for three more years, until the winter of 1873-74, when they left the area for good, crossing the ice on Lake Pepin to move to Minnesota, Iowa and finally South Dakota.

Other books in the “Little House” series describe their lives as Wilder grew up on the frontier. Thousands of tourists from all over the country visit the Little House Wayside and the Museum in Pepin throughout the summer and attend Laura Ingalls Wilder Days, held in Pepin the second full weekend of September. The Laura Ingalls Wilder Memorial Society always holds their annual meeting the first Tuesday of February in honor of her birthday.

In the event of bad weather, the alternate celebration date is Sunday, Feb. 5. Watch the “Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum, Pepin Wisconsin” Facebook page for up-to-the-minute weather notifications and other details.