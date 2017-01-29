And while that date seems far in the future, Lisa Woletz and Jo Wrich, Rotary representatives for the event, said that it's now time put an all-call out to area artist, sponsors and restaurants to apply for inclusion in this unique event.

In addition, sponsorships are also available.

The event, which this year will work under the theme of "Hollywood," includes artists who not only provide a live demonstration of their work, but also offer items that are sold for the fundraiser, but it also includes a number of area restaurants that offer samplings of food throughout the night—specific dishes that are paired with a wine.

But to be involved, area artists and restaurants must apply—and it must be done quickly, Woletz and Wrich said ... the deadline to apply is Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Applications have already been sent through the mail, according to Woletz, but they said that all applications will be juried, so that process takes time.

"If you accept our invitation, we would like you to donate one of your pieces to our auctions, and then work on or display other pieces of your work during the show," the letter calling for applications states. "Not only does the event help increase your public profile and support of the arts, it offers you some well-deserved recognition for your work, as well as creating a great venue for networking."

Funds raised from the event are used to support the New Richmond Rotary Club's biggest project—the STRIVE scholarships that are provided for New Richmond High School graduates.

But it was 12 years ago that Wrich helped to develop the idea for the event that has grown by leaps and bounds each year.

"The club recognized the need to have more funds in our accounts because we were giving away a lot to our STRIVE students and we wanted to be able to do more," Wrich said. "We needed a new event and this idea was developed to promote art in our community and for restaurants to promote their products."

Wrich said she got the idea after talking with an artist friend of hers who had been to a similar event in White Bear Lake.

"People were bidding on art while they were creating it," she said. "I thought it needed something to attract for our group and that's where the culinary part came in," she added.

But it took a bit of time to gain traction around the community.

It wasn't an easy sell during those initial years because "artists are always being asked to give," Wrich said.

However, when the event started to gain popularity, it became evident that this was a win-win for everyone involved. The Rotary Club raised money for its program, the artists and restaurants gained recognition for their work and sponsors were also recognized for their contributions.

"We like to limit the number of artists to under 20 because there is limited space," Wrich said. In addition, there are about 15 restaurants that participate.

As the artists work on their pieces, each restaurant prepares its dish sampler and the wines are paired with the food, which is delivered butler-style to those attending.

"We spend a ton of time pairing to make sure the right wine is going with the right food," Woletz said. "Restaurants have a nice sized sampling and when you go home at the end of the night you will be full."

When attendees arrive they will receive a wine glass for the night and a special plate with a glass holder. The wine glasses are donated by the Angela Olson Law Office and are free to take home at the end of the night.

Light background music is provided, while drawings are held and an emcee works the room.

With this year's theme being "Hollywood," each sponsor and artist will have a "walk of fame" star positioned around the room, as well.

In addition, the Rotary Club works with the New Richmond high School culinary class, which not only provides a cooking demonstration, but students also donate their time to help throughout the night.

As part of giving back, a grand prize of an in-home cooking class with a five-course dinner with wine pairing will be given away.

But before all that occurs, Woletz and Wrich said the important thing at this point is to get the interested artists and restaurants to apply for participation and for sponsors to step up.

There are four levels of sponsorship available and if interested, call Lisa Woletz at 715-243-6163 or send an email to lwoletz@fn-cb.com.

For artists and restaurants interested in participating in this year's event, applications must be submitted by Wednesday, Feb. 1.

For more information about the culinary and art applications, email Jonathan Timm at timmjonathan@gmail.com.