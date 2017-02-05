Lions Club to host 'Dinner in the Dark'

The newspaper. The room you are in. The world outside your window.

Imagine going through life without vision, without seeing your world around you. The everyday challenges of picking out clothing, preparing and eating a meal, getting to work.

To help you temporarily experience blindness, the Roberts Lions Club will be holding its inaugural Dinner in the Dark Tuesday, Feb. 14, Valentine's Day, at the Roberts Congregational

United Church of Christ.

Seating will start at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Cost will be $25 per-person, or $45 per couple.

Dinner in the Dark will be a delicious and challenging dining experience. Once you arrive, you will be blindfolded and led to your table by your server. You will then be challenged to enjoy hors d'oeuvres (Caprese salad, ginger crusted salmon, and stuffed mushrooms), Caesar salad, homemade chicken Alfredo with grilled asparagus, and strawberry shortcake, all while blindfolded.

This should prove to be an entertaining and challenging experience.

In 1925, Helen Keller challenged the members of Lions Club International to become her "Knights of the Blind." Since then, Lions around the world have worked tirelessly to support not just their local communities and those without vision, but vision preservation and restoration projects around the world.

One of these projects is leader dog. Leader dogs are guide dogs for the blind. They are highly trained service dogs that allow a blind person to become a very productive member of society. Leader dogs are given to qualified individuals at no cost. All of the proceeds from the Dinner in the Dark will be donated to leader dog.

Seating is limited, so reserve your seats today at dindarkrobertslions@gmail.com.

This event is sponsored by US Foods, Roberts Congregational UCC, and Christensen Vision Center.