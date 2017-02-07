St. Mary's annual Mardi Gras set for Feb. 25

The night will feature a live auction offering a cabin getaway or a pontoon ride for 10 to 14 people as well as our fabulous dessert auction with the help of Hines Auction Service.

You can also bid on the silent auction or try your luck out at our casino. New this year is the addition of a DJ to dance the night away as you cruise with us on board or play a hand of blackjack in the casino.

Capture the night at our photo booth loaded with oars, life preservers and all the fun attire that a cruise ship has to offer with our photographer on deck.

R&D Catering will be serving a smorgasbord featuring all of your cruise line favorites, as well as offering a vegetarian or gluten-free entrée.

This annual event celebrates St. Mary School, which has been a part of the community since 1891 and is the only parochial school in New Richmond.

The Mardi Gras serves as the school's largest fundraiser.

The festivities begin at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 per-person, which includes dinner, casino games, music, and the live and silent auction.

Save some cash for the casino by purchasing a full table of eight for $250 or join us after dinner for some gaming, music and auctions for $10 per-person.

Seating for dinner is limited, so reserve tickets today.

For reservations or more information, call St. Mary School at 715-246-2469, or email stmary@st-marysschool.com.