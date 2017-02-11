Westfields unveils latest additions

Massey offered thanks to his board members for their vision and support throughout the process, and to architects BWBR and Derrick Companies for their design and execution of the plan.

He thanked his executive assistant, Kris Thomas, for her invaluable effort. Last, he thanked the community to whom he pledged the hospital's ongoing commitment to provide the best health care and expanding resources to enable community residents to meet their health care needs on this side of the river. He added that construction will continue on new surgical suites and emergency facilities further expanding the hospital's capacity.

More than 150 community members attended the open house enjoying food provided by Table 65 and taking tours of the new facilities guided by hospital staff.

Tour stops included the new cardiac rehab gym, sleep study rooms, and new surgery center.