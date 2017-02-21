NR chamber to host 'State of the City' Friday, Feb. 24

Infrastructure projects, economic development, and more will be discussed at the “Eggs and Issues” breakfast, which begins at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 9 a.m.

City Administrator Mike Darrow, Community Development Director Beth Thompson and other city department heads will update those attending on a variety of issues, foremost among them the outlook for job expansion and job creation in a year that will finally see the long-awaited St. Croix River Crossing bridge project come to fruition.

They will also reflect on a very successful 2016 that saw a record number of groundbreakings and ribbon-cuttings for new and expanding businesses.

Chamber members and the public are invited to the event. A hot breakfast is included.

The event is free for chamber members and $20 for non-members.

For more information, or to RSVP, call or email the chamber office at 715-246-2900, or email info@newrichmondchamber.com.