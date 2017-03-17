Chief Jim VanderWyst congratulates Robert Wilson for his 20 years of service. 1 / 9

Chief Jim VanderWyst congratulates Frank Greer for 10 years of service. 2 / 9

Chief Jim VanderWyst congratulatesKyle Hinrichs for his five years of service. 3 / 9

Chief Jim VanderWyst congratulates Mitch VanderWyst for his five years of service. 4 / 9

Chief Jim VanderWyst congratulates Matt Myers for his 34 years of service. 5 / 9

Chief Jim VanderWyst congratulates John Jarchow for his five years of service. 6 / 9

Jeff Rothmeier, five years with the department. (Submitted photos) 7 / 9

Chief Jim VanderWyst congratulates Josh Bell for his five years of service. 8 / 9