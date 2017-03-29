'Girls Night Out' raises more than $3,000 for cancer center

Ladies received hair and makeup touch-ups, massages, food tasting, champagne, shopping, mini-photo session and more.

Ticket sales from this event went to the Cancer Center of Western Wisconsin in New Richmond. Together, the businesses raised $500. Since 2013, this event has donated $3,450 to the Cancer Center.

"We had a lot of new attendees this year, so the vendors went out of their way this year to make this a huge event," Teresa Peterson, event coordinator of NP Design & Photography, said.

"The guests were pampered, the vendors met new customers and together we were able to contribute to the Cancer Center of Western Wisconsin. It was a win-win for everyone."

The Cancer Center of Western Wisconsin services six hospitals (New Richmond, Hudson, Amery, Osceola, St. Croix Falls and Baldwin) and their neighboring communities.

For more information about this event, call the studio at 715-246-7510, or email teresa@npdesignphotography.com.