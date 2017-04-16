UWRF to host interactive Ag Day

With generations removed from the farm and increases of viral farming videos circulating social media, it’s no wonder people want to know where their food is coming from. This year’s event is themed “Who’s Your Farmer?” to encourage people to know at least one modern farmer. During the event educational and interactive booths, food samples, farm animals and equipment will be set outside in the University Center mall on the UWRF campus to help event attendees meet farmers and agriculturalists.

The daytime event is followed by a free beef and potatoes meal with all of the fixings starting at 5:30 p.m. in 200 Agricultural Science. Guest speaker Donna Moenning of The Center for Food Integrity will begin her presentation at 6 p.m. Moenning lives on a crop and livestock farm in southeast Minnesota with her husband and three children. She also serves on the Minnesota FFA Foundation Board.

“Agriculture is a vast industry, it’s important that consumers have a trusted farmer or agriculturalist they can turn to when see that questionable video pops up on their social media feed or they hear about a farming practice they aren’t so sure about.” said Ashley Bergsbaken, an Ag Day coordinator. “During this event, it is our goal to allow students and community members to see firsthand the wide array of products and services agriculture gives to us each and every day. We hope attendees will be able to leave our event with a newfound viewpoint for the occupations in agriculture and the technology that goes into producing our food, fuel and clothing.” remarked Matthew Kortbein, an Ag Day coordinator.

The UW-River Falls Collegiate Farm Bureau chapter was first established on campus in April 2012 and is associated with the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation (wfbf.com), Wisconsin's largest general farm organization. Much like Wisconsin's diverse agricultural landscape, Farm Bureau members represent all farm commodities, and all farm sizes and management styles. Farm Bureau's mission is to lead farming and rural communities through legislative representation, education, public relations and leadership development.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/agdayuwrf.