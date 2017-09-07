Prescott Daze celebrates clock tower heritage

Following the dedication the musicians will stroll along Broad Street playing music until

6 p.m. Whether you donated time, labor, money or a commemorative brick to the project, stop by and celebrate the beauty of the clock tower that greets travelers daily.

A schedule of festivities follows:

Thursday, Sept. 7

Middle school dance for grades 6-8 at the Prescott Middle School cafeteria 6-8 p.m. Admission is $1 for a donation to Camp Needlepoint (camp for children living with

diabetes). Music, games, prizes, and concessions will be sold. Sponsored by the Prescott Lion's Club.

Friday, Sept. 8

• Punt, Pass and Kick Contest. Registration at 3:30 p.m. with contest to begin at 4 p.m. at

Laney Field. Ages 8 to 13 boys and girls. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus.

• Prescott Daze family entertainment presented by the Prescott School District Summer Theater project: "Arthur and Guinevere, The Legend Continues." All seats are $6; performance at 4:30 p.m. at the Prescott High School Auditorium. Refreshments will be sold at intermission by the Drama Club and PACT.

• Prescott Fire and Rescue activities at the Fire Hall (corner of Flora and Walnute streets) 4 p.m. to midnight:

• Beer Garden and RB's BBQ Chicken.

• A vehicle accident extraction demonstration at 7 p.m.

• Free outdoor family movie at dusk.

• Prescott Daze Street Dance gates open at 7:30 p.m. "Shades of Grey" rock band will play 8 p.m. to midnight at Mercord Mill Park along the riverfront. Free with a Prescott Daze Button. Concessions will be available. No one under 21 admitted.

Saturday Sept. 9

• Prescott Daze Fishing Contest; registration begins at 5:30 a.m., contest is 7 a.m.

to noon at the Prescott Boat Launch fishing the St Croix and Mississippi rivers. Weigh-in and awards will be promptly at noon. A $10 entry fee is required per person and button.

• Fifteenth annual Prescott Daze Fun Run/Walk with proceeds to benefit Prescott School

Athletics. Registration begins at 7:15 a.m. and conclude at 7:55 a.m. at Malone Intermediate School. Information and forms can be found at www.prescottdaze.com.

• Arts, crafts and food vendors, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Broad Street. Enjoy music, shop and eat. Vendor information can be found at www.prescottdaze.com.

• Eighteenth annual Prescott Daze Car Show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Broad Street. Pre-registration is $15; on the day of the event registration is $20. More information can be found at www.prescottdaze.com

• Prescott Clock Tower tours. This year we celebrate the clock tower on the corner of

Broad Street and Highway 10. Stop by between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for a tour and learn the

history of this and past clock towers in Prescott.

• Welcome and Heritage Center located by the clock tower will be open Saturday morning, showings of videos on Prescott History; showings continuously starting at 8 a.m. and running until 1 p.m. Sponsored by the Prescott Area Historical Society. The AC will be on and bathrooms and water will be available.

• Prescott Daze Children's Event 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lions Park (across from PMS). Activities include pony rides 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fantasy Coral petting zoo, train rides, Prescott Fire Department kid's water fights, interactive inflatables, henna tattoos, carnival games and more. Concessions will be sold.

• Prescott Sportsman's Club will be at the Prescott Daze Children's Event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with their Dri-Fire Trap Shooting Station. Meet members of the Prescott Trap Club.

• Prescott Daze Middle Schooler's Challenge at the Lions Park. Test your speed in a pie eating contest, game show variety games, and shooting hoops contest, all to win prizes.

• Also, new to the park is the Wisconsin National Guards Rock Climbing Wall. Event runs from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Cost is $5.

• Prescott Daze Family Entertainment presented by the Prescott School District Summer

• Knights of Columbus food tent located in the parking lot of the No Name Saloon 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., serving hotdogs, Polish sausages, fresh cut fries, beverages.

• Bean Bag Toss, sponsored by the Prescott Sportsman's Club at the Fire Hall next to

horse shoe pits at 11 a.m.; registration at 10 a.m. Teams of two, max of 64 teams. Co-ed team tournament to follow around 12:30 p.m.

• Disc-golf tournament at 2 p.m. behind Prescott High School at the Disc Golf Course. No pre-registration required. A $10 entry fee includes 9-hole tournament and closest to the pin contest. Winner of tournament wins 20 percent of money collected and contest winner $10. For more information, contact Steve Peterson at speters1@prescott.k12.wi.us.

• Fourth annual Prescott Daze Skateboarding Demonstration, 1-4 p.m. at Prescott Skate Park. Skateboarding competitions, demonstrations, and clinics will be going on all afternoon. Pro-Am skaters, tons of giveaways and raffles on Dexter Street right under the water tower.

• Lions Club Meat Raffle, 3-6 p.m. at Philander's. All proceeds go back to community.

• Prescott Fire & Rescue activities:

• Raffles all weekend.

• Noon, community water fights, euchre tournament (play starts at 2 p.m.)

• Beer garden, RB's Chicken

• Fireman's Dance featuring "The Church of Cash" World Class Johnny Cash Tribute Band; music starts at 8 p.m. No one under 21 admitted.

• American Legion Chicken Fry,4:30-8:30 p.m. at the Legion Hall (710 Pearl St.)

• Great River Road Visitor and Learning Center: Take a break from Prescott Daze festivities in the peaceful surroundings of Freedom Park. For kids and adults alike, the brand-new "Art and Nature Backpacks" will be available to check out, complete with bug nets, bug jars, and high quality binoculars to borrow and return and a wonderful art supply kit (color pencils, origami paper, sketching pencil, eraser and more — one per family) to keep. Also, there will be an Art Exhibit Opening Reception for Lake Carter 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, after the parade. Free refreshments, located at 200 Monroe St.

• Brickyard Pub & Eatery, live music starting at 9 p.m. featuring "Bad Habits Brass," an 11-piece Mo Town funk band. Free. No one under 21 admitted.

Sunday Sept. 10

• Prescott Fire & Rescue Activities:

• Horseshoe Tournament at 9 a.m., luck of the draw for partner; $5 entry fee per person with a 100 percent payback

• Beer Garden, football games, RB's BBQ Chicken

• Raffle drawings at 3 p.m.

• BMO Harris Bank Cookout, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank parking lot. They will be collecting donations for the Prescott Area Food Pantry and giving out balloons to the first 50 children who attend.

• Prescott Daze Parade at 2 p.m. Parade map can be found online at www.prescottdaze.com.

• Food drive for Prescott's Food Shelf. The HAIRitage and middle school students with advisor, Jean Johnson, are asking you to bring food, toiletries and cash to the parade route. They'll be collecting before and during the parade and anytime the week of Prescott Daze. Donations can be dropped off at the HAIRitage, 740 Albert St., in the bin by the stop sign at the corner of Albert and Canton streets or inside the salon. Best Maid cookies and from UNFI and Viking Coca-Cola beverages will be sold along the parade route before and during the parade and at the Hairitage Salon. All proceeds go to the local food shelf. For more information contact Cyndi Cashman at 715-262- 4198.

Weekend Shuttle Bus

A free shuttle bus will operate 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday; runs on the half hour from Malone Intermediate School on St. Croix Street, Fire Hall (Walnut/Flora), Middle School (Orange/Court)

and downtown (Orange/Broad).

Saturday, the shuttle will run 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the half hour from Malone Intermediate Schoo, Fire Hall (Walnut/Flora), Middle School (Orange/Court) and downtown (Orange/Dakota) by shuttle bus sign.

Prescott Daze Medallion Hunt

Find the Prescott Daze Medallion starting the weeks leading up to Prescott Daze.

Follow the clues listed in the Prescott Journal and find the hidden medallion. A $100 VISA

gift card will be awarded to the winner who returns the medallion to BMO Harris Bank with a

Prescott Daze Button; without a button, a $50 Visa gift card will be awarded.