Hudson's Octagon House Museum set for fall season

This year's museum theme "World War I: Hudson on the Homefront" depicts the realities of life in small town America during the upheaval and uncertainty of the First World War.

Yard Sale Fundraiser

The Historical Society will host its annual Vintage and Variety Yard Sale Fundraiser 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 16. The society is seeking items to be donated for the sale. Donations help support the Historical Society and the Octagon House Museum. The Historical Society is a charitable organization and receipts for your tax-deductible donations are provided. The museum will be open for donation drop offs on Friday, Sept. 8 from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment prior to the sale.

History Pub Crawl

The Hudson History Pub Crawl is a new event on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 2-5 p.m.

Like many Wisconsin towns, Hudson has a rich brewing history that this guided walking tour will explore.

While the crawl is still in the planning stage, the society intends to visit four establishments in downtown Hudson. Watch for more details on Facebook or visit StCroixCountyHistory.org.

For questions and further information, contact Kim Bennewitz at 715-386-2654 or Octagon@StCroixCountyHistory.org.