    VIDEO: And the 2017 EHS Homecoming royalty is...

    By Sarah Nigbor on Sep 10, 2017 at 8:31 p.m.
    1 / 7
    The 2017 Ellsworth High School Homecoming Court includes (from left) Senior Prince Drake Flom, King Nathan Hinrichs, Queen, Rachael Sullivan, Senior Princess Anna Olson, Junior Princess Claire Straub, Sophomore Princess Riley Schumaker and Freshman Princess Nadia Thurmes, who were crowned Sunday, Sept. 10 at the EHS Homecoming Coronation in the EHS Cafetorium. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 7
    Ellsworth High School freshman Nadia Thurmes was crowned Homecoming freshman princess Sunday, Sept. 10 at the EHS Homecoming Coronation in the EHS Cafetorium. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 7
    Sophomore Riley Schumaker is wearing the Homecoming sophomore princess crown Sunday, Sept. 10 at the EHS Homecoming Coronation in the EHS Cafetorium. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 7
    Anna Olson became the 2017 Ellsworth High School senior Homecoming princess Sunday, Sept. 10 at the EHS Homecoming Coronation in the EHS Cafetorium. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 7
    Claire Straub was crowned Ellsworth High School Homecoming junior princess Sunday, Sept. 10 at the EHS Homecoming Coronation in the EHS Cafetorium. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 7
    Drake Flom received the 2017 Ellsworth High School senior Homecoming prince honor Sunday, Sept. 10 at the EHS Homecoming Coronation in the EHS Cafetorium. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia7 / 7

    Ellsworth High School crowned its 2017 Homecoming royalty Sunday, Sept. 10 during the annual charity Diva Dudes Pageant at EHS Cafetorium.

    The honors went to King Nathan Hinrichs, Queen Rachael Sullivan, Senior Prince Drake Flom, Senior Princess Anna Olson, Junior Princess Claire Straub, Sophomore Princess Riley Schumaker and Freshman Princess Nadia Thurmes.

    The Ellsworth Panthers will take on the Somerset Spartans at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 following the annual chili cook-off and Homecoming parade.

