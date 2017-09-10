VIDEO: And the 2017 EHS Homecoming royalty is...
Ellsworth High School crowned its 2017 Homecoming royalty Sunday, Sept. 10 during the annual charity Diva Dudes Pageant at EHS Cafetorium.
The honors went to King Nathan Hinrichs, Queen Rachael Sullivan, Senior Prince Drake Flom, Senior Princess Anna Olson, Junior Princess Claire Straub, Sophomore Princess Riley Schumaker and Freshman Princess Nadia Thurmes.
The Ellsworth Panthers will take on the Somerset Spartans at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 following the annual chili cook-off and Homecoming parade.