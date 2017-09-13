Annual pottery event supports local food shelf

Giving back to the community continues to be an important part of this event. Each year participating artists donate 10 percent of all sales to Second Harvest Heartland food bank and over the years their donations have provided over 48,800 meals for those in need.

Pottery is one of the oldest human art forms and is as timeless as the human community itself. Handmade pots evoke a simpler time and incorporating them into daily life allows people to reconnect to the value and beauty of everyday objects. Thirteen outstanding area potters and ceramic artists: Leila Denecke, Nick DeVries, Kirk Freeman, Derek Gladen, Steve Hemingway, Michael Howland, Ernest Miller, Colleen Riley, Beth Ryan, Lynnea Schwieters, Zac Spates, Amy Von Bargen and Marjorie Wade will show their work and share their thoughts on the universal connections created when their work passes from the maker to the user in a gesture of shared purpose and meaning.