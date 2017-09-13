Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Annual pottery event supports local food shelf

    By Hudson Newsroom Today at 5:00 p.m.
    The location of the Rustic Road 13 Pottery Event and Sale includes the property’s original barn and stone well house. The barn is filled with pottery from 13 area potters. Watch the potters as they glaze their work in the well house. Photo by Marjorie Wade1 / 4
    Pottery from 13 area potters fills the barn at the annual Rustic Road 13 Pottery Event and Sale. Photo by Marjorie Wade2 / 4
    Original 1850 homestead recently renovated. Walk through this quaint house and take a step back in time. Photo by Marjorie Wade3 / 4
    Derek Gladden (left) and Nick DeVries (right) throw pots on the potter’s wheel for visitors to the Rustic Road 13 Pottery Event and Sale. Potter’s wheel and raku kiln firing demonstrations will be occurring throughout the weekend. Photo by Marjorie Wade4 / 4

    The 17th annual Rustic Road 13 Pottery Event and Sale will be Sept. 16-17, at the historic St. Croix County homestead of founder and potter Beth Ryan. This unique event is inspirational and informative for both returning and first-time visitors. From the art-filled barn, potter's wheel and raku firing demonstrations, to strolls through the original homestead buildings and gardens, visitors are able to explore this ancient craft through the eyes and hands of contemporary artists.

    Giving back to the community continues to be an important part of this event. Each year participating artists donate 10 percent of all sales to Second Harvest Heartland food bank and over the years their donations have provided over 48,800 meals for those in need.

    Pottery is one of the oldest human art forms and is as timeless as the human community itself. Handmade pots evoke a simpler time and incorporating them into daily life allows people to reconnect to the value and beauty of everyday objects. Thirteen outstanding area potters and ceramic artists: Leila Denecke, Nick DeVries, Kirk Freeman, Derek Gladen, Steve Hemingway, Michael Howland, Ernest Miller, Colleen Riley, Beth Ryan, Lynnea Schwieters, Zac Spates, Amy Von Bargen and Marjorie Wade will show their work and share their thoughts on the universal connections created when their work passes from the maker to the user in a gesture of shared purpose and meaning.

    Explore related topics:LifeeventsCommunityeventsPotteryRustic Road 13 Pottery Event and Salest. Croix County
    Advertisement
    randomness