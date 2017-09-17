St. Paul's UCC to celebrate 150 years

UCC Conference Minister Franz Rigert will be overseeing the 10 a.m. service, followed by an authentic German meal at 1 p.m. A special ceremony will be held to commemorate the 150th anniversary.

The church is taking reservations for the meal; contact Mary Jane McEathron at 715-273-3118 if interested. The church will be taking reservations until Sept. 20.

The meal is free and open to the public. The church will not be asking for free will donations either.

The special ceremony will include a power point presentation about the church; members whose ancestors attended St. Paul's will speak as well.

Also present will be Rev. James Trembath, who was a pastor at St. Paul's UCC from 1995 to 2000.

For more information visit the church's website: www.spuccellsworth.org/ and their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SPUCCEllsworth/.