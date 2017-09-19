Historic home tour planned Sept. 24 in Red Wing

The tour is a fundraiser for the Goodhue County Historical Society. The county History Center at 1166 Oak St. is a stop on the tour because it is located in one of the city's original hospital buildings.

People with tour tickets can learn about how the various parts of the facilities served in a very different capacity, and check out the panoramic view of downtown, the bluffs and the Mississippi River while at the museum.

Four homes are on the tour:

• 457 W. Seventh St. The Brooks-Sheldon House, built around 1867, is now the home of Steve and Melissa Sorman. Located in the South End Residential Conservation District, it is Italianate in style with some Federal elements.

• 905 W. Third St. The Murdoch-Betcher-Eames House, also built around 1867, is in the West Residential Historic District. Owned by Winston Kaehler, it's a Greek Revival structure with Italianate elements. Built for attorney John Murdoch, it was sold in 1862 to lumber baron Charles Betcher, then sold in 1878 to Paul Eames of Eames Meat Market and remodeled. The Kaehler family purchased it in 1948. Interesting details include a bedroom set that was part of the house's original furnishings.

• 1020 W. Third St. Dennis and Kathy Zolondek's home, built in 1872 or earlier, is another version of Italianate style, also in the West Residential District. By 1874 it was home to Swede Fritzhalf Sanborg, a grain trader and merchant. Other owners included Anna Seiz and the Ramboldt family. At one time it was occupied by two families. The Zolondeks purchased it in 1982 and returned it to a single-family home, added bathrooms and created an underground garage. Visitors will see quite a bit of original woodwork, plasterwork, light fixtures and a stained glass window.

• 1121 W. Fourth St. The Frederick Busch house, which dates back to 1863, originally was at 437 Seventh St., where the St. Joseph Church parking lot is now. It was moved to Fifth Street near First Lutheran Church, and then moved to its current location in the West Residential District. The home of sisters Dorothy Halla-Poe and Linda Flanders, it is Federal/Greek Revival in style. There is original woodwork, and remodeling was done using similar woods. Halla-Poe purchased it in 2012 and made repairs necessitated by flooding from hillside runoff.

People are welcome to tour the houses and museum in any order. Touring will involve climbing stairs.

Cost is $15; there is no children's price as the event is intended for adults. Tickets will be available at each site, or they can be purchased ahead of time on the museum website, www.goodhuecountyhistory.org, or by calling the History Center at 651-388-6024.