Crowning Achievements Pageant set for Nov. 4

Immediately following the pageant will be a refreshment social time and raffle. This year there are 16 women and four men participating in the pageant with many others that are part of the monthly program as well. The raffle is Crowning Achievements' largest fundraiser of the year, featuring items from local businesses in Minnesota and Wisconsin, as well as four Disney parks hopper passes, and five days and four nights in Cancun from Sunset Vacations.

Crowning Achievements is a nonprofit and 100 percent of the funds raised go back into the program to keep it cost free for participants. It has no paid staff.

Admission to the pageant is free. Doors open at 1 p.m. to view the raffle items and to purchase raffle tickets ($1 each). For each nonperishable food item brought in to donate to local food shelves, attendees will receive a free raffle ticket (up to five tickets). During this time, attendees can also meet past royalty, current candidates and take pictures in the photo booth.