    JM Watkins holds 3rd annual cook-off

    By Matthew Lambert Today at 1:00 p.m.
    All the way from Lakeville, Minn., Tristen Larson (left), Matt Adams, and Chad Koster cook up some chicken and ribs at the 3rd annual JM Watkins Cook-Off on Sept. 23. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 10
    Dan Klein, of Plum City, cooks ribs during the third annual JM Watkins Cook-Off on Sept. 23 in Plum City. Klein won second place in the competition. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 10
    A side of coleslaw and chicken from Dan Klein of Plum City, his first time ever competing in a cooking competition during the third annual JM Watkins Cook-Off on Sept. 23 in Plum City. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 10
    You are what you eat. Sort of. Parker Bechel (pig mask), 12, Briar Hase (chicken mask), 13, and Blair Bechel, 14, enjoy the variety of meats offered at the third annual JM Watkins Cook-Off on Sept. 23 in Plum City. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 10
    Mark Bishop hands out his ribs to people during the third annual JM Watkins Cook-Off in Plum City on Sept. 23. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 10
    Lisa DeLong (left) and Katie George run the fork buying booth, where many visited so they could sample the delicious chicken and ribs during the third annual JM Watkins Cook-Off on Sept. 23 in Plum City. Proceeds for the cook off went to the Plum City Youth Sports Committee. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 10
    Annette Foltz, of Ellsworth, and the Happy Pig Barbecue Team give away chicken and ribs during the third annual JM Watkins Cook-Off on Sept. 23 in Plum City. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia7 / 10
    The coveted trophy that was lucky enough to go home to Scott Foltz of Ellsworth during the third annual JM Watkins Cook-Off on Sept. 23. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia8 / 10
    Almost as important as the food was the bar. The tiki bar in this case. Dean Haglund volunteered his time serving cold beverages during the hot day on Sept. 23 during the third annual JM Watkins Cook-Off in Plum City. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia9 / 10
    Liz Hauser (left) and Kari Weiss cook up some chicken and ribs during the third annual JM Watkins Cook-Off on Sept. 23 in Plum City. Hauser won the popular vote from the crowd. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia10 / 10

    The third annual JM Watkins Cook-Off was held on Sept. 23 in Plum City, with area barbecue connoisseurs showcased their delicious ribs and chicken.

    The street was blocked off for those interested in sampling creations as eight cooks squared off.

    For some it was their first competition. For others, they've been there since day one.

    Scott Foltz, of Ellsworth and the Happy Pig Barbecue won first prize, while newcomer Dan Klein, of Plum City, took second. Matt Adams, of Lakeville, Minnesota, took third place. Liz Hauser, of Rochester, Minnesota, won the popular vote.

    Matthew Lambert

    Matthew Lambert joined the Pierce County Herald and River Falls Journal in December 2016 covering government, school board, and writing features about the community. He is a graduate of Winona State University with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. 

    mlambert@rivertowns.net
