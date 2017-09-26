JM Watkins holds 3rd annual cook-off

The street was blocked off for those interested in sampling creations as eight cooks squared off.

For some it was their first competition. For others, they've been there since day one.

Scott Foltz, of Ellsworth and the Happy Pig Barbecue won first prize, while newcomer Dan Klein, of Plum City, took second. Matt Adams, of Lakeville, Minnesota, took third place. Liz Hauser, of Rochester, Minnesota, won the popular vote.