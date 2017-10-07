Pierce Pepin sponsors local vets on Freedom Honor Flight

"We are very proud that Pierce Pepin can honor our local veterans in this way," said Larry Dokkestul, president and CEO. "This is a small token of the gratitude we feel toward our veterans and the sacrifices they have made to serve our country."

Veterans are chosen for the trip on a first-come, first-served basis with priority given to WWII veterans and veterans with a terminal illness, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans. They also accept applications from service personnel from any era, whether or not it was in wartime. The one-day trip to Washington, D.C., took the veterans and volunteers to the WWII Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, Air Force Memorial, Marine Corps Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to watch the changing of the guard.

Freedom Honor Flight, an affiliate of the national Honor Flight Network, is a La Crosse-based organization founded in April 2008 and is one of 127 "hubs" established around the country. Freedom Honor Flight serves 16 counties in Wisconsin, including Pierce, Pepin, St. Croix and Buffalo, seven counties in Minnesota and two in Iowa.

For more information about Freedom Honor Flight and how you can support their effort, visit www.freedomhonorflight.org.