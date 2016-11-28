Finding your roots: Ellsworth Township

The first board of supervisors included P.M. Simons, Caleb Bruce and Wilson Kinne.

The first Post Office was set up in Ellsworth in 1860 with Seelah Strickland as the first Postmaster.

The first schoolhouse was built of log in 1857 with Miss Mary Filkens as the first teacher, but by 1863 a new frame school was built. It stood midway between Ellsworth and east end on the north side of the road.

William Crippen established the Crippen Hotel in 1860. The first general store was started by C.S. Dunbar in 1861.

The first white child born in the township was a daughter of Caleb Bruce in 1856. The first adult death was that of Mrs. Jacob Youngman in 1855.

The first house built in the village of Ellsworth was that of Norris Kinne in 1855. Andrew Huddleston already had built a log house (East Ellsworth) in Section 17 of Ellsworth Township in 1854 and is considered the first settler to the township.

The county seat had first been established at Prescott. River Falls decided it should become the county seat since it was the biggest community in Pierce County. A contentious argument arose and went on for some time, play-by-play in the early newspapers. The compromise was to draw an X over the county to find a more central location. At the point where the two lines crossed, the village of Ellsworth was established and it would become the county seat. The year was 1861.

Many jokes can be found in the early newspapers about early Ellsworth and the first courthouse. The building was log with a sawdust floor. Roads to get to the county seat were basically nonexistent — dirt paths at best. Guides were sometimes needed to get new visitors through the woods to the county seat. Places to stay were primitive. It wasn’t long before money was appropriated for new buildings.

Being the county seat did bring many new families into Ellsworth and hastened growth. Ellsworth Township was covered with large hardwood trees but it lacked the water power to run mills. Lost and Isabelle Creeks did not have enough water year round in Ellsworth Township to provide power for mills.

Several steam-powered sawmills were operating around the township. John Padley worked a saw mill in Section 22. Several mills operated in what would become East Ellsworth and a stave mill was operating in the area of Church and Plum streets in Ellsworth.

The lumber brought an extension of the rail line as far as East Ellsworth and there were plans to go all the way to Rush River. The rail line made it much easier to carry the sawn lumber to various markets. Large loads of logs were frequent sights around the area on the way to the various sawmills. Then the sawn lumber was hauled to East Ellsworth or Beldenville to be loaded on the train.

Removing the timber was an important step to opening up the land for farming. Before there was a market, early farmers often resorted to burning piles of toppled trees just to get them out of the way.

Early family names include:

1854 - Huddleston

1855 - Kinne, Bruce, Hoffman, Youngman, Klingensmith

1856 - Maynard, Wirth, Huber

1857 - Filkens, Russ, Adams, Endress, Ryder

1858 - Shannon, Quinn, Hammond

1859 - Murphy, Teare, Gibbons.

Other early families include: Davis, Bartlett, Strickland, Winn, Simons, Sepp, Wirth, Close, Hamilton, Dunbar, Hoyer, Crean, Elliott, Bergund, Bateman, Doolittle, Kimball, Austerland, Baier, Bowers, Parmlee, Smith, Bayer, Ames, Aberle, Bristol, Brown, Fink, Williams, Brownlee, Cairns, Canfield, Eaton, Flanders, and Holden.

