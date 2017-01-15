Search
    First baby of the year at Western Wisconsin Health

    By New Richmond Newsroom on Jan 15, 2017 at 5:00 a.m.
    Dominic Jambois Sprader

    Western Wisconsin Health is excited to announce the arrival of the 2017 New Year baby. Dominic Jambois Sprader made his arrival on January 2, 2017 at 6:34 am.

    This was the first child of parents Marie and Matt Sprader of St. Paul, MN. The provider that delivered baby Dominic was Dr. Dennis Hartung, MD, FACOG, and OB/GYN. Dominic weighed 7 lb. 5.8 oz. and measured 22.5 inches long.

    The family received a special gift basket filled with a variety of items such as natural diapers and wipes, an organic teether/rattle, Burt's Bees bath products, and much more! They also received a basket of blankets and clothing made and donated by our Auxiliary members. A one-year membership to the fitness center, a $100 check from the Western Wisconsin Health Auxiliary, and an integrative health gift certificate were also included.

    The year 2016 was a record-breaking year for the Western Wisconsin Health Birth Center with over 106 deliveries and 5 sets of twins.

    For more information, visit wwhealth.org.

