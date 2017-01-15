First baby of the year at Western Wisconsin Health
Western Wisconsin Health is excited to announce the arrival of the 2017 New Year baby. Dominic Jambois Sprader made his arrival on January 2, 2017 at 6:34 am.
This was the first child of parents Marie and Matt Sprader of St. Paul, MN. The provider that delivered baby Dominic was Dr. Dennis Hartung, MD, FACOG, and OB/GYN. Dominic weighed 7 lb. 5.8 oz. and measured 22.5 inches long.
The family received a special gift basket filled with a variety of items such as natural diapers and wipes, an organic teether/rattle, Burt's Bees bath products, and much more! They also received a basket of blankets and clothing made and donated by our Auxiliary members. A one-year membership to the fitness center, a $100 check from the Western Wisconsin Health Auxiliary, and an integrative health gift certificate were also included.
The year 2016 was a record-breaking year for the Western Wisconsin Health Birth Center with over 106 deliveries and 5 sets of twins.
