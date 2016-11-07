Student's trick proves to be a treat for the food pantry

Miller collected 110 items that will be sent to the local food pantry. He acknowledges the generous Halloween donors of the South Valley neighborhood where he went.

Falcon Falls 4-H carries out various community service projects throughout the year.

Miller has taken it upon himself to do a little extra for Halloween for the food pantry. He has been doing Halloween food collections for the past five years.

Some people are even ready for him at their door with his own bag when he arrives trick-or-treating.