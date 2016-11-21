Nor did the fact that many of those volunteers were area Lions Club members who had helped serve a spaghetti dinner benefiting the food shelf the previous night.

"This is double duty and we really appreciate it," food shelf director Michelle Rageth told the volunteers gathered at the American Legion in St. Paul Park. They all were ready to complete their part of the assembly line meal-packing effort.

"Go for it," Rageth said, and they started filling cardboard Cub Foods boxes with a turkey, stuffing, cranberries, a 5-pound bag of potatoes, vegetables, dinner rolls, a pumpkin pie and whipped cream.

Within about 20 minutes, the group finished packing 340 meals. Churches added some pre-packaged meals.

"We're feeding 370" clients and their families, Rageth said.

The Thanksgiving meals are part of the food shelf's Share the Joy program during the holiday season.

In addition to Lions Club members and other volunteers, the food shelf got help from a group of National Guard members from the Cottage Grove Armory. They delivered and unloaded boxes of frozen turkeys.