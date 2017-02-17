Free March 1 seminar: How to manage medications effectively

Do you wonder if the medications you’re taking interact well with each other?

Join a pharmacist from Westfields Hospital & Clinic to learn about common drug interactions, questions you should ask your pharmacist and how to maximize your medicine’s effectiveness at a free seminar, “Rx checkup: Do my prescriptions play well together?”

The class is on Wednesday, March 1, 6:30-7:30 p.m., at Westfields Hospital & Clinic.

Karin Josephson, PharmD, Westfields Hospital & Clinic, will teach the session. She leads the Medication Therapy Management program at Westfields Hospital & Clinic. The program takes a holistic view of a person’s overall health, not just the symptoms of any one condition. Pharmacists meet one-on-one with individuals, review their medications, then use that information to create an optimal, medicine plan customized to them. Consultations are available by appointment at no charge.

To learn more about Rx Checkup, visit westfieldshospital.com.

Josephson earned her doctorate of pharmacy from North Dakota State University in Fargo, N.D. She completed an ambulatory care residency at CentraCare Health in St. Cloud, Minn., through the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy. She enjoys being able to meet with patients to help them meet their health care goals and get the most out of their medications. She is a member of the Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin and Minnesota Pharmacist Association.

Registration is required for the free seminar. To register, call 800-429-0383 or visit healthpartnerslocalcare.org.