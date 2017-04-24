Family Fresh to hold drug take-back event

Unused or expired medication, along with over-the-counter medication, are accepted at the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Accepted items include: prescription and over-the-counter medications, vitamins, medicated liquids, inhalers, sprays and pet medications. Liquids, creams, gels, etc. can remain in their original containers; remove name or label and place in a zip-top plastic bag.

The program will not accept sharps, household hazardous waste, oxygen tanks, nebulizers, radioactive cancer medications or mercury thermometers.

Other drop-off locations for unused and unwanted medication in St. Croix County are:

• Baldwin Police Department, 400 Cedar Street, M-F, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Glenwood City Police Department, 113 West Oak Street, M-F, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Hammond Police Department, 455 Davis Street, M-F, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Hudson Police Department, 101 Vine Street, M-F, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• North Hudson Police Department, 400 7th Street N., M-F, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• New Richmond Police Department, 1443 Campus Drive, M-F, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• River Falls Police Department, 125 East Elm Street, M-F, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Village of Roberts Police Department, 107 East Maple Street, M-F, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Somerset Police Department,110 Spring Street, M-F, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Woodville Police Department, 102 S Main Street, M-F, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• St Croix County Sheriff's Department, 1101 Carmichael Road, 24/7