    Family Fresh to hold drug take-back event

    By Mike Longaecker on Apr 24, 2017 at 3:11 p.m.
    Thirty boxes filled with unwanted medication were stacked up and ready to be shipped last week at the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities expected an April 29 Drug Take Back Day event to add to the shipment. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia

    Hudson residents will be among those around St. Croix County participating in a drug take-back event on Saturday, April 29.

    The event, held in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, will be held at Hudson's Family Fresh, 2351 Coulee Road.

    Unused or expired medication, along with over-the-counter medication, are accepted at the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    Accepted items include: prescription and over-the-counter medications, vitamins, medicated liquids, inhalers, sprays and pet medications. Liquids, creams, gels, etc. can remain in their original containers; remove name or label and place in a zip-top plastic bag.

    The program will not accept sharps, household hazardous waste, oxygen tanks, nebulizers, radioactive cancer medications or mercury thermometers.

    Other drop-off locations for unused and unwanted medication in St. Croix County are:

    • Baldwin Police Department, 400 Cedar Street, M-F, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    • Glenwood City Police Department, 113 West Oak Street, M-F, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

    • Hammond Police Department, 455 Davis Street, M-F, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

    • Hudson Police Department, 101 Vine Street, M-F, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

    • North Hudson Police Department, 400 7th Street N., M-F, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

    • New Richmond Police Department, 1443 Campus Drive, M-F, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

    • River Falls Police Department, 125 East Elm Street, M-F, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

    • Village of Roberts Police Department, 107 East Maple Street, M-F, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    • Somerset Police Department,110 Spring Street, M-F, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

    • Woodville Police Department, 102 S Main Street, M-F, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    • St Croix County Sheriff's Department, 1101 Carmichael Road, 24/7

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
