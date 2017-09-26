Q&A: Trainer explains Lighter U class coming to Hudson

The class meets at Hudson Hospital & Clinic 10 to 11:15 a.m. Mondays beginning Oct. 2 or Catalyst Sports Medicine 10 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesdays beginning Oct. 4. The group classes consist of six to 12 participants led by a certified personal trainer.

We asked YMCA personal trainer Matt Fenske to elaborate on Lighter U and what participants can expect to get out of it:

Q: What is the Lighter U program and who is it for?

Lighter U is a 12-week program designed to improve one's health through small group coaching on lifestyle changes. We focus on creating healthy habits, learning proper nutrition and improving physical activity. Lighter U is for anyone looking to improve their current lifestyle and are willing to put in the effort required to make healthy changes designed to last a lifetime.

Q: I haven't exercised in awhile — will I be able to keep up?

The exercise portion of the Lighter U class is designed to progress gradually. We start with the basics of exercise with a strong emphasis on form and gradually improve as we advance through the program. If a person is worried about limitations let us know and we can have them perform a modified version of the exercise. There is no reason why individuals interested in our Lighter U program should not sign up. We design our programs with everyone in mind. If you want results, commit to our Lighter U program; it is the catalyst people need.

Q: What goes on during each class session?

A typical Lighter U class starts with an open floor to help answer questions, express what went well over the previous week and any helpful tips that worked and they are willing to share. Following the open floor we discuss a health-related topic educating members on the most appropriate ways to improve their current health. After group discussions, we head to the fitness area and learn proper form, techniques and progressions of various exercises. Once the exercise portion is completed and class is finished, members are on their own for the week to apply what they learned in class to start living their new healthier lifestyle.

Q: What can I expect to get out of the program after 12 weeks?

Members of previous Lighter U programs averaged 1-2 pounds of weight loss each week with approximately 1-2 size decrease in clothing wear. In one 12-week program we have seen up to 90.6 pounds of total weight loss in 12 weeks with 47.5 total inches loss. More important than the statistics are the unmeasurable gains, like healthier food choices, improved fitness abilities and new healthy habits. Lighter U changes lives!

The cost for Lighter U is $249 for YMCA members and $299 for nonmembers. To register, visit the YMCA website or stop by the YMCA at 2211 Vine Street in Hudson.