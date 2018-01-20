St. Ambrose parishioners visit sister parish in Cuba
A group of 17 parishioners from St. Ambrose of Woodbury visited the church's Sister Parish Jan. 2-9 in Esmeralda, Camaguey, Cuba.
It was the third trip to Cuba and the largest group yet.
Parishioners experienced a youth group Nativity skit along with Cuban singing and dancing.
The group also spent time visiting with the sick, helping tear down a hurricane-damaged church building and playing baseball with teens and university students home for the holidays.