    St. Ambrose parishioners visit sister parish in Cuba

    By RiverTown Newsroom Today at 9:16 a.m.
    Pictured are: (front, from left) Mariana Patron, Sister Leticia Ortiz Alonso, Katelyn Laska, Nancy McGrew, Noelle Sorich and Catherine Moore; (second row) Tom Cocchiarella, Kayla Torborg, Haley Martin, Christina Spriggle, Elisabeth Bergstedt, Colin Moriarty and Allison Stauffacher; (third row) Jim Moriarty, Archbishop Wilfredo “Willy” Pino Estevez, Brittany Bergstedt, Gary Moore, Father Nichols Froehle, Ricardo Patron, and Father Yosbel Puentes Dousac. Submitted photo 1 / 3
    Carmen Pardo (middle) Allison Stauffacher and Haley Martin (right) share photos on a phone this month in Esmeralda, Cuba. Photo by Gary Moore2 / 3
    Ricardo Patron (left) and Nicholas Froehle are pictured in a pickup truck somewhere between Palma City and Lombillo, Cuba. Photo by Gary Moore3 / 3

    A group of 17 parishioners from St. Ambrose of Woodbury visited the church's Sister Parish Jan. 2-9 in Esmeralda, Camaguey, Cuba.

    It was the third trip to Cuba and the largest group yet.

    Parishioners experienced a youth group Nativity skit along with Cuban singing and dancing.

    The group also spent time visiting with the sick, helping tear down a hurricane-damaged church building and playing baseball with teens and university students home for the holidays.

