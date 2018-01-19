It's a perfect time to celebrate popcorn because a) It's winter, and how great is it to snuggle up with a snack and a movie, and b) Some football team from Minnesota is apparently doing pretty well, and it's been clinically proven that when fans eat popcorn, their teams do even better, especially when they throw it at the screen.

If you're still eating popcorn with just salt and butter, prepare for your world to be shaken. You can now mix popcorn with herbs, berries and yes, even beef jerky.

Here are a couple of recipes, courtesy of The Popcorn Board (yes, there is such a thing).

Cinnamon Popcorn Crunch

Yield: 12 cups

Ingredients

12 cups unsalted, unbuttered popped popcorn

1/3 cup chopped unsalted almonds, coarsely chopped

1/3 cup chopped unsalted cashews, coarsely chopped

1/3 cup chopped unsalted pecans, coarsely chopped

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup coconut sugar

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/4 cup brown rice syrup

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp cinnamon

Directions

1. In large mixing bowl, combine popcorn, almonds, cashews and pecans.

2. In saucepan, combine butter, sugar, maple syrup, brown rice syrup, 1/4 cup water, salt and cinnamon; bring to boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Cook until mixture reaches hard crack stage (295°F).

3. Slowly pour syrup in thin stream over popcorn mixture. Toss gently to coat evenly. Let cool; break into large chunks.

Notes

Here's a twist on a classic, sweet and crunchy snack — with maximum flavor from kisses of warm cinnamon and maple.

Tip: Add dried fruit, such as cranberries or mangoes, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per 1 cup

Calories 250

Fat 13 g

Saturated Fat 6 g

Cholesterol 20 mg

Sodium 290 mg

Carbohydrate 31 g

Fiber 2 g

Sugars 19 g

Protein 3 g

Beef Jerky Chili Popcorn

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients

8 cups unsalted, unbuttered popped popcorn

1 1/2 cups grated Cheddar cheese

1/4 cup butter

1/2 tsp chili powder

1/4 tsp each garlic powder and paprika

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 cup chopped beef jerky

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 300°F. Line large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or foil; spread popcorn evenly on baking sheet. Sprinkle cheese over top.

2. In small pan set over medium heat, melt butter; stir in chili powder, garlic powder, paprika and salt. Bring to light boil; remove from heat.

3. Drizzle hot butter mixture over popcorn; sprinkle with beef jerky. Bake, stirring occasionally, for about 30 minutes or until popcorn is dry and crisp. Toss gently; transfer to shallow serving bowl.

Notes

Don't miss a minute of the game while taking your tailgating snacks to the next level with a bowl of this quick, beefed-up, cheesy popcorn treat.

Nutrition Facts

Per 2 cups

Calories 400

Fat 30 g

Saturated Fat 18 g

Cholesterol 80 mg

Sodium 830 mg

Carbohydrate 15 g

Fiber 3 g

Sugars 2 g

Protein 18 g