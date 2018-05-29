Search
    Bobtown Brewhouse wins local Wing Battle

    By Submitted Today at 5:00 a.m.
    Mike Christianson of Bobtown Brewhouse & Grill in Roberts won the most votes with these wings in an annual wing battle raising money for breast cancer research. Photo courtesy of Billie Jo Robinson1 / 2
    Mike Christianson of Bobtown Brewhouse & Grill in Roberts won the most votes in a wing battle raising money for the ACS Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. Photo courtesy of Billie Jo Robinson2 / 2

    Submitted by Billie Jo Robinson

    Seven local restaurants vied for the Best Wings crown as part of the second annual Wing Battle, which raises funds for the ACS Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

    Mike Christianson, of Bobtown Brewhouse & Grill in Roberts, won for the second year in a row.

    The fundraiser is organized by local resident Billie Jo Robinson. She and her friend, Hudson native Kris Maulsby, walk for the cause each year.

    Participants included Bobtown Brewhouse & Grill, Big Guys Roadhouse BBQ , Bungalow Inn, Shiner's, Dick's Bar & Grill, Stone Tap and Sidetrack Saloon; 103 cards were sold at $25 each and participating restaurants donated wings. Each restaurant chose a signature flavor, sauce or dry rub.

    To learn more about the contest, which takes place annually in March and April, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1441111409234386/.

