Bobtown Brewhouse wins local Wing Battle

Seven local restaurants vied for the Best Wings crown as part of the second annual Wing Battle, which raises funds for the ACS Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

Mike Christianson, of Bobtown Brewhouse & Grill in Roberts, won for the second year in a row.

The fundraiser is organized by local resident Billie Jo Robinson. She and her friend, Hudson native Kris Maulsby, walk for the cause each year.

Participants included Bobtown Brewhouse & Grill, Big Guys Roadhouse BBQ , Bungalow Inn, Shiner's, Dick's Bar & Grill, Stone Tap and Sidetrack Saloon; 103 cards were sold at $25 each and participating restaurants donated wings. Each restaurant chose a signature flavor, sauce or dry rub.

To learn more about the contest, which takes place annually in March and April, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1441111409234386/.