Living with dementia doesn't mean staying earthbound

St. Croix Electric President and CEO Mark Pendergast said support of the balloon aligns with the cooperative's mission to enhance the lives of members and strengthen the communities where they live.

"Nancy Abrahamson has maximized this opportunity at the Hudson Hot Air Affair to raise awareness of dementia as well as the ways our communities can support patients and their caregivers," he said. This year's riders are Mike McQuiston and his wife and caregiver Darci Strutt. The North Hudson couple are no strangers to fun events like the HAA. "McQ" as he is known was a valued Pepper Fest volunteer and served as Pepper Fest king. Strutt is a former Klondike Kate with the St. Paul Winter Carnival. And the couple was named the Pepper Fest Good Neighbors in 2015.

Along with a ride, the couple will participate in the Friday night torchlight parade and the Saturday night Moonglow/Field of Fire. While McQuiston's diagnosis of Alzheimer's Disease has had a major impact on the couple's lives, it has not stopped them from living the best life they can including the opportunity to take to the skies at this year's event. Strutt and McQuiston are both committed to living their lives fully, even with the dementia diagnosis, more so because of it.

"So many people only think of the final stages when they think about dementia, but I wish they would realize that there is so much life to live in the middle. He has always loved meeting new people, talking with them, making them laugh. He still does. That doesn't change," said Strutt.

For McQuiston, while he accepts his diagnosis, it doesn't define him.

"We just had a great weekend with our grandkids. We all enjoyed ourselves, laughed and it was just the best. It's easy to ignore it when you get times like that. I try to fill my days like that," he said.

Strutt and McQuiston have had help navigating life since the diagnosis with the help of Nancy Abrahamson, Dementia Care Specialist with the Adult and Disability Resource Center of St. Croix County. Abrahamson has assisted the couple in connecting with a variety of resources the ADRC and other county agencies have available to residents.

In addition to one-on-one support, Abrahamson conducts memory screenings, community education sessions and "Memory Cafes" to support those living with dementia. The ADRC also provides Day Away, regular respite care, and caregiver support.

There is also a county-wide initiative underway to not only raise awareness about dementia but also to make communities across the county "dementia-friendly."

The Dementia Friendly Coalition is a cooperative effort sponsored by the St. Croix Valley Foundation that meets monthly to promote awareness, education and training to insure that families dealing with dementia feel safe and supported in their communities. Plans are underway to have a countywide "Dementia Friendly Sunday" on June 10 .

For more information about dementia services contact Abrahamson at nancy.abrahamson@co.saint-croix.wi.us or by calling (715)381-4111. To get involved in the Dementia Friendly Coalition contact Angie Pilgrim of the SCVF at 715-386-9490.