Moving forward takes a 'Starting Line'

Asp details his athletic and cancer journeys in his first book, "Start Line and Beyond" published by 9 Foot Voice.

We interviewed Asp about writing his first book and what people can learn from his experiences.

What inspired you to write your first book? Where there any surprises?

Understanding that my journey may help others. These are experiences that I, a cancer patient, now draw upon for strength and resiliency.

Both the athletic and cancer journeys are filled with stories of adventures. They are filled with emotions, people and faith which inspired me to dream, see possibilities and continue to confront the uncertainties of an unknown future.

What was surprising is that writing this was more difficult than I imagined, but also a positive psychological journey for me.

What's the significance of the title?

The important thing is getting ourselves to the "start line" even when we experience setbacks and failures. By "start line" I mean moving forward from any barrier or challenge that confronts us. We can then go beyond those challenges to recognize our strengths and potential.

What do you hope readers will take away from your memoir?

This book is about faith and resiliency. My hope is that my stories will inspire readers to follow their dreams and deepen their faith. I hope readers will explore new possibilities and find the strength to unlock the chains which keep them from confronting challenges.

Where can people find the book?

The book can be found at the Fair Trade Bookstore in Red Wing. Also from the publisher at www.9footvoice.com and from www.amazon.com.