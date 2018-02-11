Mayo Clinic proposing Hudson location
A 100,000-square foot Mayo Clinic could be coming to Hudson in the future, pending conditional use permit approval by the city.
The clinic would be built on a 9.2 acre-site off Stageline Road, north of the Hudson 12 Theatre near the intersection of Interstate 94 and Highway 35.
If approved, the clinic would include 60-75 clinic rooms, six to eight operating rooms and four procedure suites. It will offer both clinic functions with primary and speciality care providers, as well as outpatient surgical services.
Currently city code doesn't cover the facility that is more than just a clinic, but not a hospital, Community Development Director Mike Johnson said.
"It's a grey area in the code," Johnson said.
The conditional use permit would allow the clinic to go into the current zoning status of the property, a B-2 general business district.
Mayo is waiting until clearance by the city to purchase the property, Johnson said.
If approved, the site will go through standard development plan reviews.
"This is the first step in the process," Johnson said.
Currently, the clinic has no timeline for development.
A public hearing for the conditional use permit will be held on Thursday, Feb. 22 at the city's plan commission hearing at city hall.