Mayo Clinic proposing Hudson location

If approved, the clinic would include 60-75 clinic rooms, six to eight operating rooms and four procedure suites. It will offer both clinic functions with primary and speciality care providers, as well as outpatient surgical services.

Currently city code doesn't cover the facility that is more than just a clinic, but not a hospital, Community Development Director Mike Johnson said.

"It's a grey area in the code," Johnson said.

The conditional use permit would allow the clinic to go into the current zoning status of the property, a B-2 general business district.

Mayo is waiting until clearance by the city to purchase the property, Johnson said.

If approved, the site will go through standard development plan reviews.

"This is the first step in the process," Johnson said.

Currently, the clinic has no timeline for development.

A public hearing for the conditional use permit will be held on Thursday, Feb. 22 at the city's plan commission hearing at city hall.