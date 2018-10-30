Pull up a seat: Memory Cafes offered in Washington County

The 90-minute sessions provide facilitated discussions and community resources in a welcoming environment, the organization says.

We asked Jenny West, caregiving and aging community educator with FamilyMeans, to explain the Memory Café model and what how the gatherings have helped area resident.

What's the idea behind the concept of a Memory Café?

An estimated 736,000 Minnesotans provide regular care or assistance to a friend or family member who has a health problem, long-term illness or disability. Caregivers have higher levels of depression and are twice as likely to experience chronic illness as non-caregivers. More than half of caregivers report feeling overwhelmed by the amount of care their family member requires, and almost half (46 percent) say they must perform nursing or medical tasks for which they've received little or no training — a highly stressful situation.

Fortunately, support services make a difference. FamilyMeans provides education, counseling, information, referral, support groups and group and in-home respite to caregivers of children and adults, including elders, with functional limitations. We educate and involve the community in emerging issues related to aging, and engage people of all ages in meaningful volunteer activities. The Memory Café concept is a new and exciting way for us to meet the needs of caregivers in our community.

Who are they for and what can people expect?

A Memory Café provides facilitated conversation and community resources for those with memory loss — such as Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia — and their caregivers. It's a welcoming place where caregivers can expect to be supported by professionals and those in similar situations, and works best for those who enjoy being out and about in their community.

People can expect to be welcomed by our staff and other attendees when they show up. They can expect a comfortable, easily-accessible place to talk and learn about what are, at times, uncomfortable realities. And they can expect to leave in a better place than when they arrived.

Why did FamilyMeans decide to bring Memory Café to Washington County?

Caregivers are essential in an aging community where the total number of Washington County residents over the age of 65 is expected to grow 70 percent between 2015 and 2030, while the population under 64 will grow only 5 percent. The ratio of people in the most common caregiving age range (45-64) to those most likely to need care (80-plus) is shrinking fast. A 1 percent decline in caregiving requires $30 million in public funding.

What a lot of people tend to forget is that we all get older, all of us. With this aging comes both exciting opportunities and challenging life changes; and, for many older adults, the challenges of being a caregiver is a huge part of their daily reality. It is absolutely crucial that we support our caregivers throughout Washington County.

How have they been received by attendees?

The response that we've had so far has been great! Clients have asked for a social opportunity to connect with others out in the community, and we have listened. Anecdotally, the caregivers that we serve have told us that they have found the Memory Café format really beneficial for both themselves and their loved ones.

We are now hosting four Memory Cafés throughout Washington County. The first Tuesday of each month at Cottage Grove Hy-Vee from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The second Monday of each month at Lake Elmo Inn from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The second Tuesday of each month at R.H. Stafford Library in Woodbury from 1 to 2:30 p.m. And the fourth Wednesday of each month at Hugo Rice Lake Centre from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

What other programs does FamilyMeans offer?

We provide year-round programming to individuals, families, school staff and students, community members, collaborative community groups and local businesses. It takes courage to ask for help, and services are available to all who request our help regardless of their ability to pay. A significant number of our clients are low-income, vulnerable or at-risk.

Through our Stillwater headquarters and satellite offices, FamilyMeans served almost 15,000 people last year across four core program areas: Caregiving & Aging, Counseling & Therapy, Financial Solutions and Youth Development.

For more information, visit www.familymeans.org.