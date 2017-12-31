What to do with your Christmas tree after the holidays

According to the National Christmas Tree Association website, there may be many different options depending on where a person lives. One of their recommendations is to set the undecorated tree outside.

"Place the Christmas tree in the garden or backyard and use it as a bird feeder and sanctuary," the National Christmas Tree Association website states. "Fresh orange slices or strung popcorn will attract the birds and they can sit in the branches for shelter."

After the tree has been outside for about a year, branches will become brittle and you can take the tree apart by hand.

Each community may have its own way to dispose of Christmas trees, so it is best to check with your town to find out what proper disposal of Christmas trees is.

Many cities, including Ellsworth, allow residents to leave their trees on the curb for pick-up.

"Put [Christmas tree] out at the curb without a bag or anything on and the Public Works Department will be going around a couple times and picking up," said Village of Ellsworth Clerk Peggy Nelson.

If curbside pick-up is not allowed in the area, some towns have other options for residents.

"We have a spot which the Village calls the Quarry located on Johnson Hill Road where residents of the Village of Plum City can drop their trees off," said Village of Plum City Clerk/Treasurer Michele Burg. "There is no cost and the Village employees will burn the brush that is placed there."

If the quarry is locked, Burg said residents can call the Village office at 715-647-5000 during office hours or leave a message for someone to get back to them.

Jayne Brand, Prescott City Administrator, said Prescott residents can take their Christmas trees to the Pierce County Highway Department on U.S. Highway 29.

Another option for future years for people who want a real Christmas tree is to get a live Christmas tree. The National Christmas Tree Association said people can get live trees in burlap sacks and then just plant the trees after Christmas. They recommend digging a hole in the fall before the ground freezes to put the tree in after Christmas.