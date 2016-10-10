A 22-year-old Corcoran, Minn., man was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 15 years of supervised probation for a months-long sexual relationship he maintained with a victim younger than 15.

Joseph Raymond Prasch plead guilty in a Goodhue County District Court Sept. 30 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between the ages of 13 and 15 at least 24 months younger than the defendant.

Additional charges, including fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, domestic assault by strangulation, fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct and domestic assault with acts to cause fear of bodily harm or death, were dismissed.

Red Wing police responded to a domestic assault complaint at a Red Wing residence March 29. According to the criminal complaint, an older woman answered the door and told officers she didn't know who called the police.

A younger female, who appeared to have been crying, pointed officers to Prasch. She told officers Prasch, her ex-boyfriend, had come to the residence uninvited and accused her of cheating on him.

Once inside the house, he entered the victim's bedroom and refused to leave. Prasch grabbed the victim around the neck and threw her down onto the bed, telling her to calm down. He slapped her and grabbed her face when she tried to pull away from him.

The victim told officers she sent a text message to a friend asking them to call the police because she feared for her life.

Officers observed redness on the victim's neck consistent with a hand grabbing the neck.

Prasch told officers he and the victim met online and had been dating for about seven months, during which time he would make weekly trips from Hugo, Minn., to see her.

He said the victim told him she was 16 years old and the two of them agreed to keep his age a secret.

He had initially denied having a sexual relationship with the victim, but later admitted during a police interview to having consensual sex with the victim and was afraid to tell the truth because he feared being "hung for the rest of his life in prison."

He said she had told him she was 16, the age of consent in Minnesota.

In fact, someone between the ages of 13 and 16 years old can only consent to sex with a person who is no more than four years older.

According to the report, Prasch stated that he had been lent money to fix his car and threatened that a report would be made to the police about his relationship with the victim if he didn't repay the money.

Prasch told police he had come to Red Wing March 29 to discuss the alleged threats with the victim and had a document for the victim's mother to sign barring them from reporting the age difference and sexual relationship to the police.

His sentenced includes 135 days already served.