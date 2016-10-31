Canine Brucellosis is a reproductive disease that affects dogs, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

Several animals from the rescue have been infected by the virus, according to a press release from the organization. Gregory’s said anyone who has adopted a dog between June 15, 2015 and Sept. 1, 2016 should have the animal tested with their current veterinarian. All dogs were considered exposed to the virus by the Wisconsin statute regarding zoonotic diseases.

“Although it is very rare, it can cause devastation when it is diagnosed,” the release said.

The rescue has closed its boarding services and dog adoption to be proactive of the possible spread of the virus. Rescue personnel became aware of the exposure after an adopted dog was diagnosed with the virus.

“We remind people this is a population problem (the animals themselves) not a facility issue, so when we re-open there is no concern for spreading of the virus,” Gregory’s press release stated.

As a no-kill shelter, Gregory’s said it is having each of its dogs tested and put through the quarantine period rather than euthanization as many other shelters would.

“Being the only operating animal shelter in the county and being placed in this position has been very hard on all of us here at the organization as well as the animals in need in our communities,” the rescue said in its release.

Though the dog population is quarantined, Gregory’s is continuing to help rescue cats in the area. The rescue is currently running a cat adoption special through the end of October.

“With the weather turning we are in great need of having furever homes found so we can continue to help those in need during the hard cold fall and winter months,” the release stated.

Visit Gregory’s website at www.ggohinc.com for more details.