Florence Mannelin, 85, of Makinen was a pedestrian who was had been seen walking across the 100 block of Broadway just before 7 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle that did not stop and continued north on Broadway, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.

Gilbert police chief Ty Techar confirmed Thursday night that a suspect had been arrested and booked into the St. Louis County Jail in Virginia. A 57-year-old man was booked by Gilbert police on a preliminary charge of criminal vehicular homicide, according to the online jail roster.

Mannelin was transported to Essentia Health-Virginia, where she was pronounced dead.

Man killed after contacting live wire following crash

ELY, Minn.—A 21-year-old Ely man was killed early Thursday after he left his vehicle following a crash and came into contact with a live electrical wire.

Jacob Forsman had been driving on St. Louis County Highway 21 in Morse Township south of Ely when his vehicle left the road and overturned in the ditch, striking a power pole, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reported in a news release. Forsman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another occupant of the vehicle, 22-year-old Carter Manning of Beaver Bay, sustained injuries and was transported to Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital. The extent of his injuries was unknown, the sheriff's office reported.

The crash occurred near Moss Ridge Road at 12:45 a.m.

Moorhead man has sexual conduct charges dismissed

MOORHEAD—Prosecutors have dropped criminal sexual conduct charges that had been pending in Clay County District Court against a 47-year-old Moorhead man.

Juan Montanez Jr. faced one count of first-degree sexual criminal conduct and one count of third-degree sexual criminal conduct.

The charges were filed in February after a 21-year-old male told authorities Montanez sexually assaulted him when he was 15.

According to court records, the charges were recently dismissed because the alleged victim in the case was not cooperating with authorities and had moved out of the area.

In a separate case that was resolved in February, a Clay County District Court jury found Montanez not guilty of one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

In that case, which stemmed from April 2015, a man alleged Montanez had sexual contact with him while he was sleeping.

Pastor arrested on charges of possessing child porn

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — William Leonard Helker, a pastor at All Saints Lutheran Church in Cottage Grove, has been arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced Thursday that Helker, 47, was arrested Wednesday at his home in Pine City and booked at the Pine County jail. Formal criminal charges are pending, according to the BCA.

A jail spokeswoman said Helker was being held without bail; a court date had not been set.

BCA agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force made the arrest after executing search warrants at Helker's home and at All Saints Lutheran. The warrants were executed with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations and the Pine County Sheriff's Office, according to the BCA.

Helker is listed as an associate pastor on the All Saints website. The church had no comment Thursday.

Pine City is about 80 miles north of Cottage Grove.