MnDOT to talk Highway 63 bridge plans Thursday in Red Wing

"This is a really good time for the public to get out and see where we stand," said Chad Hanson, project manager.

The final design will wrap up late 2016 and construction is scheduled to begin spring 2017. The bridge will replace the Highway 63 Eisenhower Bridge over the Mississippi River.

In addition, Wisconsin and Minnesota bridge approaches will be improved. The project will construct a jughandle intersection on Highway 63 at 825th Street on the Wisconsin approach. Improvements on the Minnesota approach include reconfiguration of the approach roadways. For more information, visit the MnDOT website at www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/redwing-bridge/.