Man captured in fatal shooting of northwest Wisconsin deputy

The suspect, Doug Nitek, 43, was captured about 10:20 a.m. at an undisclosed residence after law enforcement officials used a robot to search the house. Deputies were fired upon once before Nitek surrendered, according to a news release from the Rusk County, Wis., sheriff's office.

Deputy Dan Glaze, of the Rusk County sheriff's office, was fatally shot just before 11 p.m. Saturday after responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle near Ladysmith, Wis., which is about 140 miles southeast of Duluth, Minn.

Glaze, 33, radioed back to the sheriff's department after he found the vehicle in a field just south of Ladysmith.

Dispatch lost contact with Glaze, and when backup arrived minutes later, they found Glaze had been shot and killed, according to the sheriff's office.

Glaze was found dead in his squad car, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram.

Glaze, a nine-year law enforcement veteran, had been with the Rusk County sheriff's office for the past 1 1/2 years.

No information was given Sunday as to how investigators determined that Nitek was the suspect. He was being held in the Barron County Jail in Barron, Wis., on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide, probation violation and a Rusk County warrant, authorities said.

"The Rusk County Sheriff's Department wishes to thank everyone, especially all the local law enforcement that assisted them during this tragedy," the news release stated.

"Please keep the family of the fallen officer and the men and women of the Rusk County Sheriff's Department in your prayers."

Glaze worked for the police department in Hayward, Wis., for almost eight years before joining the Rusk County sheriff's office in March 2015.

"Dan was an extremely valuable and hardworking officer who worked relentlessly in pursuing criminal activity and protecting the citizens of Hayward," Hayward Police Chief Joel Clapero said in a written statement. "Dan had a passion for police work and helping the citizens he protected and served."

Glaze was married and had three young children, including one born earlier this year, Clapero said.

Glaze's family and "law enforcement brothers and sisters of the Rusk County Sheriff's Department" are in the police department's thoughts and prayers, he said.

"Dan will always be in our hearts and his service will never be forgotten," Clapero said. "It is a sad day when one person's evil actions can cause a tragedy such as this and alter the course of so many people's lives."

Nitek had been released in August on a $5,000 signature bond after being charged the previous month in Sawyer County, Wis., with first-degree recklessly endangering safety — a felony — and misdemeanor charges of resisting or obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property and ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install, court records show.

His criminal history in Wisconsin dates back to 1992 and includes convictions of disorderly conduct, fleeing police, resisting or obstructing an officer, fourth-degree sexual assault, criminal damage to property and several charges of driving while intoxicated.