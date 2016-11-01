Yang was fishing with a minnow and 8-pound test line on Oct. 10 at Vadnais Lake in Ramsey County when he hooked the new record white bass. The fish weighed 4 pounds, 8 ounces, was 20 inches long and had a girth of 16 inches. The previous record of 4 pounds, 2 ounces stood since 2004.

"This shows how much fun it can be to fish in the metro area. A huge fish might be one cast away." said Mike Kurre, mentoring program coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

White bass are native to Minnesota waters, and are found in major rivers and some lakes in the Twin Cities metro area. Earlier this summer, the DNR released about 5,000 fingerling white bass into Lake Phalen in hopes they will grow to catchable size and start to establish a naturally reproducing population.

The DNR certifies two types of state records. One is for weight of a harvested fish. The other is for length of caught-and-released muskellunge, flathead catfish and lake sturgeon.

More information on state record fish is available at www.mndnr.gov/recordfish.

---

Former Willmar student convicted for school bomb threat

WILLMAR, Minn. — A Willmar teen has pleaded guilty to a felony charge alleging she posted a bomb threat directed toward the Willmar Public School District.

Kaillie Lynn Yanez, 17, was charged Oct. 5 with threats of violence and terroristic threats, both felonies.

She pleaded guilty late last week in Kandiyohi County District Court to threats of violence. The terroristic threats charge will be dismissed at a disposition hearing, set for Dec. 8.

Yanez was charged as a juvenile. Felony court proceedings against 16- and 17-year-old juveniles are public.

The threat, a Facebook post which read, "10 likes & I'll Blow Up Any Willmar School," was reported to a Willmar school resource officer as early as 9 a.m. Oct. 3, according to the criminal complaint on the charges.

The threat was posted on a Facebook account under Yanez's name. The schools did not evacuate, after Willmar police deemed the Facebook post a hoax.

Yanez is a former Willmar Senior High School student; a school officer recognized her from her Facebook photo, according to the criminal complaint.

She reportedly said she doesn't like school and has thought about burning the learning center.