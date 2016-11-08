Click for election updates

Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
River Towns
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Minnesotans like panel for determining legislator pay
Plum City School District voters pass 2 referendum questions
UPDATE: McCollum earns re-election to Congress (and other election results)
Republicans march toward defense of Senate, House majorities
Johnson surges to victory in final days
More Topics
crime and courts
government
education
business
politics
region
accidents
Minnesota
Headlines
Minnesotans like panel for determining legislator pay
UPDATE: Train crew spotted 'debris' on tracks before 7-car derailment
Election Day is Tuesday Nov. 8
568,196 Minnesotans already voted
Minnesota rally-goers explain why they support Trump
More Topics
SWC Bulletin
Hastings Star Gazette
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Woodbury Bulletin
Farmington Independent
Rosemount Town Pages
Wisconsin
Headlines
Plum City School District voters pass 2 referendum questions
Johnson surges to victory in final days
UPDATE: Train crew spotted 'debris' on tracks before 7-car derailment
Wisconsin roundup: Early ballots returning from Obama-backed counties; UW revokes season tickets, apologizes for noose incident; 9 more state news stories
Election 2016: The polls are open
More Topics
New Richmond News
River Falls Journal
Hudson Star Observer
Pierce County Herald
sports
Headlines
NORTHLAND OUTDOORS TV: Embrace winter’s majesty on this sled dog trek into Minnesota’s backcountry
Almost here: Deer season details for hunters in Minnesota and North Dakota
After 40 years, coach Hannack to retire from prep football
Vikings' Norv Turner resigns offensive coordinator post
NORTHLAND OUTDOORS: Midwest hunters are playing an integral role in the management of the excessive snow geese population
More Topics
high school
amateur
outdoors
life
Headlines
Student's trick proves to be a treat for the food pantry
Nelson creates art scholarship
Women's Weekend caters to relaxing, learning, creating
Strength and courage: Kaidence Gleason has a heart of gold
Chordsmen barbershop performances are next month
More Topics
arts and entertainment
food
health
religion
family
events
Magazine Rack
Real Estate Showcase
Print Ads
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Click for election updates
By
RiverTown Newsroom
on Nov 8, 2016 at 10:34 p.m.
Recommended for you
What’s the next step for the Red Wing bridge project?
Charges: Cottage Grove couple showed up bloodied at hospital after alleged assault
With few races, Minnesota primary turnout likely small
Recommended for you
What’s the next step for the Red Wing bridge project?
Charges: Cottage Grove couple showed up bloodied at hospital after alleged assault
With few races, Minnesota primary turnout likely small
Explore related topics:
News
Advertisement
randomness