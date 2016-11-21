Biggest snowfall goes to small town near Brainerd

Not so in farther reaches of northern Minnesota, which made up for a fairly dry autumn in a hurry. Statewide bragging rights go to Leader, which reported 25 inches. Orr, which reported 24.6 inches, had been the widely reported leader until Leader, which is northwest of Brainerd near Nimrod, checked in. Longville, Big Fork and Grand Rapids followed with 16, 14 and 10 inches respectively. Duluth, which held its annual Christmas City of the North Parade Friday night, got 3.5 inches.

Plenty of central and western Minnesota cities that fell far short of Leader have nothing to be ashamed of. Swanville, a 350-person town in Morris County, reported 12.2 inches. Long Prairie wasn’t far behind with 11.2 inches, and Morris, Little Falls and Staples all registered between 7 and 8.5 inches.

The Twin Cities may have a chance to make up for a little lost ground early this coming week with an estimated 2 to 4 inches of snow expected to fall late Tuesday.