Eagles Bar and Grill takes flight in Cottage Grove

“It’s a phenomenal feeling,” general manager and City Council member Steve Dennis said at the grand opening. “I can’t convey the amount of time we’ve put in as a team to bring this into fruition.”

The grand opening does not mean work is complete. Over the winter, several more improvements to the restaurant will be completed, including adding more TVs and wrapping the bar around into the adjacent banquet area so that both sides can run bar service separately.

The facility will be painted over the winter as well, to “warm the tone” inside, Dennis said.

Just in time for the opening, new tables and chairs were placed in the restaurant, leaving plenty of space for the many community members and local officials to celebrate.

The grand opening comes after a five-week soft open period, where restaurant staff served the new menu.

“The feedback we’ve received from people during the soft open is that people like the food, the staff and the service,” Dennis said. “The prime rib sandwich is a favorite. That and the make-your-own-burger are the two most talked about menu items.”

“We wanted to maintain the sensibility of the area — have good value of things people want to eat,” he added.

Dennis commended the team that worked with him to make the restaurant viable, from the rest of the council, to those who helped create the menu — and especially executive chefs James Warrington and Scott Merkel, who had the honor of cutting the ribbon.

“We did something a little unconventional,” Dennis said. “I appreciate the individuals and executive chefs that helped put the menu together. I’m proud of a wonderful team, and very proud of the work you guys have done.”

The city will be watching the restaurant as it continues to operate, to make sure it is fiscally viable into the future.

“We want to keep this here,” Dennis said. “This year, there were 30,000 rounds of golf. People enjoy the amenity. We want to keep this here and available.”

In order to do that, Bailey said residents will have to support the business.

“We’ve put together an operation we want to be proud of, and we want the community to come down here and support it,” Bailey said. “It’s just like any other business in Cottage Grove.”

Dennis said he hopes the community will support the operation.

“When the community invests in it, they invest in themselves,” he said.

Eagles Bar and Grill is located at 11099 Highway 61, and is open 4-10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, with happy hour deals from 4-7 p.m.