New Richmond Chamber annual awards banquet is Jan. 25

This year's New Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce's annual meeting and awards gala will offer even more — the announcement of several business awards, including the prestigious Citizen of the Year Award.

The annual event is the New Richmond Chamber of Commerce's biggest gathering of the year, providing some interesting twists and plenty of reasons to attend.

This year's event will be held Wednesday, Jan. 25, at R&D Catering in New Richmond. Social hour will be offered from 4:30-6 p.m., with dinner and the program taking place from 6-8:30 p.m., when the formal part of the evening will conclude.

Last year's chamber event broke all preceding records and chamber Executive Director Rob Kreibich said that he is expecting as many, if not more area business people to attend.

Last year's event drew around 350, filling Ready Randy's from front to back.

"As in the past, this year's gathering will feature many of the same popular elements as past years: a wine and spirits raffle, a silent auction, a cake auction and a program which culminates with the announcement of 2016 business and chamber award recipients in the following categories: small business, medium business, large business, and nonprofit of the year. Individual awards will include chamber member of the year, ambassador of the year and a salute to outgoing board members," Kreibich said.

But the newest feature of this year's event will be the award portion of the evening that will culminate with the naming of the New Richmond Citizen of the Year.

"In the past, that award was presented a month prior to the chamber banquet," Kreibich said. "Nominations and voting took place in November and early December. This year's nominees are Taylor Berman, Al Waschke, Jim Heebink and Rachel Sauvola."

Also new this year, according to Kreibich is the valet service at the event as a courtesy to accommodate the expected large number of attendees.

Tickets and table sponsorships are available through the chamber office, where you can call 715-246-2900 or email info@newrichmondchamber.com for more information.