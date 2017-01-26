Search turns up suspected marijuana bread, more

Pierce County sheriff's deputies said a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Destiny M. Muller contained more than 6 pounds of pot or pot-infused items, in addition to assorted other drugs discovered during the Jan. 13 traffic stop in the town of Trenton.

Muller was charged in Pierce County Circuit Court with three felonies: marijuana possession with intent to deliver, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of a controlled substance. She made her initial court appearance Tuesday, Jan. 17, where she was released from custody on a $10,000 signature bond.

According to a criminal complaint:

A deputy on patrol at 8:49 p.m. stopped a car seen driving on Highway 35 with equipment violations. The officer began to follow the car, then turned on his squad's emergency lights after seeing it had "darted up" a hill on 170th Avenue.

The deputy smelled pot during the traffic stop and asked the driver, identified as Muller, how much marijuana was in the car. She said there was none, but later admitted the officer would find some paraphernalia.

"I asked her about the heavy odor emitting from her car and she stated the odor could be from the marijuana that she had in there recently but is currently not there," the complaint states.

A 16-year-old passenger in the car was placed in the deputy's squad while Muller's car was searched.

The search turned up backpack in the back seat that contained suspected marijuana wax and loose marijuana — both of which field-tested positive for THC. A child seat in the back had a container that held THC wax, along with 15 individually wrapped chocolate candies that tested positive for marijuana. A scale with traces of marijuana was also found in the back seat, along with a smoking device.

A search of Muller's purse turned up an assortment of prescription drugs.

The car's trunk contained a bag with slices of bread. One package was marked "pumpkin" and another was marked "banana." A total of 29 individually wrapped slices all tested positive for marijuana.

A backpack also found in the trunk contained 10 cans of spray paint, along with multiple plastic bags.

"These items are often used for huffing an illegal ingestion of a substance," the complaint states.

The deputy asked Muller about what she planned to do with all the pot-related items, at which point she requested a lawyer.

A preliminary hearing in the case was set for Jan. 26.