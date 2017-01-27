The 28-year-old mother was pronounced dead at the scene and paramedics rushed William M. Mangan to Regions Hospital. Tiffany's mother, Thereza Alexander, made it out with a different 2-year-old grandson, and they were both seriously injured and hospitalized.

The fire department said the three injured had severe burns and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire at 1035 Arkwright St. remains under investigation. Firefighters were called to the residence about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Man accused of saying 'Jesus made me do it' in stabbing death to undergo evaluation

HIBBING, Minn.—A Grand Rapids man charged with randomly stabbing a Hibbing man to death last week will undergo a mental health evaluation.

Sixth Judicial District Judge David Ackerson ordered the evaluation at a hearing Thursday for 32-year-old suspect Benjamin David Lundquist.

Lundquist is charged with intentional second-degree murder in the slaying of Joel Dean Gangness, who was found dead inside his Hibbing apartment with more than a dozen stab wounds and other injuries on Jan. 17.

Lundquist allegedly admitted that he knocked on Gangness' door and confronted him at random, stating that he stabbed and bludgeoned him because "Jesus directed him to do it," according to a criminal complaint.

Lundquist reportedly told investigators that he suffers from bipolar disorder, according to additional documents filed by the St. Louis County Attorney's Office.

A court-appointed evaluator will determine if Lundquist is competent to understand the charges against him and participate in his own defense

Truck driver with history of collisions to face vehicular homicide trial in April

TWO HARBORS, Minn.—A Hibbing commercial truck driver who has a history of traffic collisions brought on by a medical condition will go to trial on a criminal vehicular homicide charge in Lake County, where authorities said he caused an October 2015 crash that killed a Silver Bay man.

John Ray Carpenter, 60, is accused of operating a vehicle in a "grossly negligent manner" after allegedly falling asleep or losing consciousness at the wheel of his septic tanker, causing a crash that killed 31-year-old Andrew Johnson.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Eric Hylden scheduled a three-day trial to begin April 4 in State District Court in Two Harbors.

Johnson was killed when his pickup truck was struck head-on by Carpenter's tanker truck along Lax Lake Road on Oct. 22, 2015, according to authorities.

Carpenter, the owner and operator of a septic pumping and portable toilet business, allegedly told law enforcement officers at the scene that he "blacked out" or "dozed off" before striking the oncoming motorist.

Witnesses reportedly told police that Carpenter's truck was driving erratically before the crash, swerving onto the shoulder and across the centerline.

Carpenter also allegedly told authorities at the crash scene that "he has spells every once in a while that cause him to think his eyes are open when they are not," a criminal complaint stated.

Hylden in November denied Carpenter's motion to suppress his statement to law enforcement, ruling that it was given voluntarily and could be introduced at trial.

Moorhead mayor discharged from hospital

MOORHEAD, Minn.—Mayor Del Rae Williams was discharged from Sanford Medical Center on Thursday, Jan. 26 after a weeklong stay due to an infection and complications with her kidneys.

"I am out of the hospital," the mayor shared on her Facebook page Thursday afternoon."I want to thank you for all your well wishes. You amaze me. Thank you!!! #TickledToBeOut #SanfordTreatedMeWell."

Williams said in a phone interview on Wednesday evening, Jan. 25, with the sound of nurses working in the background, that she was ready for her "icky vacation" to be over. She was admitted to the hospital Jan. 18 with a body temperature reaching as high as 104 degrees.

Doctors diagnosed her with kidney stones and sepsis, an overwhelming and life-threatening response to infection in the body that spreads through the bloodstream. On Monday, when she was scheduled to deliver her State of the City Address that is now postponed until Feb. 13, Williams said the sepsis was gone.

Williams said she plans to go to St. Paul early next week to meet with legislators and move forward with the city's priorities, such as a railway underpass, wastewater treatment and new rules for building codes.