A 30-year-old woman was responsible for the man's injuries, according to the release. Lt. Chris Carey said the woman had been identified but was not in custody as of Sunday morning.

The two individuals involved in the case are acquaintances, he added. Carey said Sunday morning no charges had been filed and the case was still active, as officers were trying to figure out who instigated the confrontation.

"This could be a couple days until we figure out charges," he said. "We're still trying to figure out who the primary aggressor was."

There is no threat to the public as it was not a random act, the Police Department stated. Law enforcement declined to name the individuals in the incident but plan to release more information as they become available.

Two escape injury after icy roads cause rollover near Mahnomen

MAHNOMEN, Minn.—Icy roads were to blame for a Saturday night rollover about 7 miles west of Mahnomen, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

At 8:06 p.m., Sheila Rae Thompson, 44, of Bagley, Minn., was westbound on state Highway 200 in a Dodge Caravan when she lost control and went across the road into the east ditch, where the vehicle came to rest on its side, according to a crash report. Thompson and her 14-year-old passenger, James Allen Witczek of Bagley, were taken to Mahnomen Health Center, but no injuries were reported. Both were wearing their seatbelts and alcohol was not involved, according to the report.

Mahnomen is about 40 mile north of Detroit Lakes.