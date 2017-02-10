The board was expected to appoint one of three finalists who interviewed Wednesday at the system office. Instead, the board unanimously appointed the retired Devinder Malhotra as interim chancellor and reopened the search for a permanent leader.

Board of Trustees chairman Michael Vekich said that as trustees evaluated stakeholder feedback, "It became increasingly clear that we have not yet found the right person to lead Minnesota State for the years ahead."

Malhotra has agreed to start Aug. 1 and serve for one year at a base salary of $350,000.

"We're looking at a year's time and maybe we can convince him to stay a little longer," Vekich said.

Trained as an economist, Malhotra was interim president of Metropolitan State University from June 2014 till July 2016. He previously spent five years as provost and vice president of academic affairs for St. Cloud State University.

Rosenstone, 65, is leaving at a turbulent time for Minnesota State. More than half of its colleges and universities failed financial stress tests last year, and enrollment has fallen faster than expected.

The system has begun to implement dozens of initiatives designed to generate more revenue or cut costs.

Vekich said Minnesota State is "a very complex system" and none of the finalists had the background that Malhotra brings.

Since a permanent president was installed at Metro State last July, Malhotra said he's been driving through Scandinavia and catching up on reading and academic work at his retirement home in Akron, Ohio.

"I've been having fun," he said.

Malhotra said he had agreed well before Wednesday to serve as interim chancellor if the search didn't produce a candidate trustees wanted to hire.

Between now and when he takes over Aug. 1, he said, he'll work closely with Rosenstone to ensure "a smooth passing of the baton."

"I'm really excited about the work," he said.

In a written statement, Rosenstone said Malhotra showed "profound generosity" in agreeing to the interim role.

"I have deep respect and admiration for him. He will lead Minnesota State just as he led as provost or interim president — with grace, wisdom and sincere dedication to the mission of our colleges and universities," Rosenstone said.

Kevin Lindstrom, president of the Minnesota State College Faculty, said he'd defer to the board on their decision to reopen the search. But he spoke highly of Malhotra for the interim role.

"He's absolutely the best choice they could have made," he said.

Joe Wolf, state chair of Students United and a student at Minnesota State University, Mankato, said he would have been happy with one of the finalists but Malhotra is "an excellent interim choice."

Vekich said the board hasn't discussed whether they'll use the same search firm or not. He also declined to say when the search might begin anew, but he said now is not a good time of year to start looking for a chancellor.

The firm's contract requires them to search again at no extra cost to the system if they fail to produce at least three "viable finalists."

Trustee Rudy Rodriguez said the search produced "outstanding candidates, but ... the next chancellor must have the strong support of all our stakeholders."

