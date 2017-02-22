The female victim, Alicia Ann Keilen, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County medical examiner's office said in a statement. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Justin Joseph Keilen, 42, was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. His death was ruled a suicide, the statement said.

According to the Rosemount Police Department, officers were called to the 3700 block of 154th Street West around 3:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, for a welfare check.

Inside, they found Alicia Ann and Justin Joseph, both deceased with gunshot wounds. A firearm was found near one of the bodies.

Police Chief Mitchell Scott said the request for a welfare check came from an acquaintance of the female victim. The caller told police the woman had been "out of contact for a couple of days, which was unusual," Scott said.

The incident is being investigated by the Rosemount police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

"Like any investigation, we have to put the puzzle back together with the information we have," Scott said. "In some cases, we may not get all the pieces because there isn't anyone to ask."

Scott said there are no additional suspects in the shooting, and there is "no threat to public safety whatsoever."